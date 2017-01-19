Take That star headlines DJ set at Leeds nightclub

Take That star, Howard Donald, will be taking over a Leeds nightclub this weekend as he headlines a DJ set.

It is the first time in ten years that the Love To Be night has been held at Mint Club.

The original team behind the original nineties set up has re-formed for one night only.

Having recently returned from a set in Ibiza and in between playing with Take That, Mr Donald said he was nervous and excited to be playing in Leeds.

He said: “I’m really excited but nervous at the same time, “I’ll be playing a house and tech, both of which I know are getting more and more popular in Leeds and Mint Club, so hopefully there will be a great atmosphere from start to finish.

“The venue has seen plenty of great DJs behind the decks, so I’ll do my best to impress and make sure everyone has a good night – it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The gig is on Saturday and doors open at 10pm.