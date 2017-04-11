Synectics secures further major gaming and transport contracts

Synectics, the advanced surveillance technology and networked security systems company, has announced three significant contract wins “which support market expectations for 2017”.

Synectics has secured a multi-million dollar contract to supply an integrated video and security management service, based around its open architecture command and control software Synergy 3, to a major Philippines casino.

The system will record and monitor more than 5,000 cameras across five adjacent properties which include several new hotel casinos as well as a retrofit of an existing casino resort.

The company said: “The win builds on Synectics’ ever-growing project portfolio in the region with world-class gaming clients in Macau, Singapore, Korea and Manila’s Entertainment City already using Synectics’ enterprise-class solutions, and is expected to be delivered in 2017.

“Following the successful deployment in 2015 of its Synergy 3 command and control system at Jakarta Airport, the busiest airport in the Southern hemisphere, Synectics has been contracted to extend the system into the new Airport Operational Command Centre recently announced by the airport operator, Angkasa Pura II.

“Initially deployed in the airport’s new Terminal 3, the Synergy system had already been extended to cover the customs area, and this new award takes the system to the heart of the airport complex.”

The UK bus operator, Stagecoach, has signed a renewed multi-million pound, three-year contract with Synectics to deliver on-vehicle CCTV systems for all new vehicles, as well as continuing support for its entire fleet. This takes the partnership between Stagecoach and Synectics to more than 15 years.

Sam Greer, Stagecoach UK bus engineering director, commented: “We have worked with Synectics for many years, and have become increasingly impressed by their ability to deliver the solutions we need now, and in the future. Importantly, these systems are helping to improve the security and safety of our passengers.”

The company’s strategic growth in the transport sector, both in terms of on-vehicle and infrastructure solutions, is further supported by a series of recent contract awards in the UK and Europe.

These new contracts include a fleet-wide surveillance upgrade project with Rail for London trams, an extended contract with a Passenger Transport Executive in the North-East of England to provide on-board surveillance services for its light rail and tram services and a passenger safety system for German railway company Deutsche Bahn, the world’s second-largest transport company.

Commenting on the contract wins, Paul Webb, chief executive of Synectics, said: “I am very pleased with this latest large-scale casino win, which further reinforces our position as the leading provider of gaming surveillance solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The contract wins announced today also demonstrate the encouraging progress we are making in applying our proven sector-focused model to the Transport & Infrastructure market, which is a key strategic objective for the business.”