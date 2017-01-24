Superfast broadband access installed at historic mill complex

SUperfast internet technology is being installed at the award-winning Sunny Bank Mills complex at Farsley, Leeds.

John and William Gaunt, the joint managing directors of the historic mills, have hired Bradford-based web service provider Exa Networks to revolutionise their internet service.

Sunny Bank Mills is one of the most famous and historic family-owned mills in Yorkshire and has been transformed into a 21st century business centre.

Situated in Town Street in the centre of Farsley, has been extensively renovated to provide quality space within an environment steeped in heritage for small and medium-sized businesses in West Yorkshire. Altogether 70 companies are now on site, creating 340 new and sustainable jobs.

Mr Gaunt said: “While Sunny Bank Mills is steeped in history, we are now home to many cutting edge new digital and hi-tech companies, who depend on a fast internet service for the success of their businesses. It is our duty to provide that service for them.

“We were fortunate that Exa Networks are our near neighbours in Bradford.”

Amongst the technology being installed will be DarkLight, a dark fibre connection capable of achieving speeds of over 1,000,000Mbps per connection. It will help breath new life into the old mill which used to be the venue YTV filmed Emmerdale in.

Charles Wilson, director of the Leeds-based computer services and support company LDD Group, who are working with Exa at Sunny Bank Mills, said: “This is a tremendous boost for Sunny Bank Mills as digital, media, financial and design companies will be attracted to the Mills as they are not restricted by bandwidth.”