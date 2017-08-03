Politicians have vital role in the destiny of the city

Local politicians have an important role to play in changing the way that Leeds is perceived by the outside world, according to CEG.

The property developer urged Leeds City Council to continue to work closely with neighbouring areas to present a coherent case for investors and take control of their collective destiny.

The company praised the collective efforts to promote the region at MIPIM, the international property conference.

Jon Kenny, development director at CEG, said: “Having a coherent Leeds pitch will make it easier to attract public investment, which is increasingly being made on the potential of generating returns for the national economy.

“Leeds City Region needs to act as a whole in this competitive environment to further improve its prospects for securing national investment in transport, skills, homes and infrastructure.”

The issue of housing is a pressing one for the UK as a whole.

The relative affordability of homes and good quality of life in Leeds make the city an attractive proposition for national and international investors looking for a strong base in the UK, outside the overheated property markets of London and the South East.

However, the absence of new housing supply to match the demands of the growing economy and population threatens to become a serious economic blocker, warn the authors of the CEG Cambridge Report. It follows that homes must be affordable for the key service workforce.

Mr Kenny said: “The city must continue to promote ambitious housing growth proposals for the whole range of housing types and look at innovative ways to deliver homes for all.

“Doing otherwise risks sending the wrong message to investors and making housing less affordable across the city.

“At worst, failing to secure new housing development may mean that national and international investment is directed to competing cities in the North which are taking a more proactive approach.”

CEG is regenerating former industrial areas in Leeds to provide new homes as well as very high quality new office space. The £400m Kirkstall Forge development is set to deliver 1,050 new homes with the first phase of work due to begin later this year.

The £350m South Bank proposal includes plans for much-needed new homes, leisure, office space and vibrant public realm.