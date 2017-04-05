Search

Opening date for city centre hotel

A new city centre hotel has announced it will open its doors next month.

Dakota Deluxe Leeds is described as the jewel in the crown of Evans Property Group’s £25m investment into rejuvenating the Bond Court area of Leeds city centre. It will open on May 1.

The boutique 84-bedroom hotel, which is situated between Russell Street and Greek Street, is the fourth for the independently-owned Dakota Group, led by Ken McCulloch, who founded Malmaison Hotels.

There are two hotels in and near Glasgow and another in Edinburgh.

Mr McCulloch said: “It is great being back in Leeds and it’s time that Leeds had a luxury hotel because the city deserves it”.

Mr McCulloch gave his creative team, headed by international award winning interior designer Amanda Rosa, the remit of designing a hotel which oozes luxurious elegance.

He added. “The majority of time spent working away from home is always grudged and so we wanted to create a very special experience.” Dakota Deluxe introduces old-world hospitality to the discerning business and leisure guest.

The hotel includes the Bar & Grill restaurant, featuring a classically-inspired menu with an emphasis on fresh quality produce in a brasserie-style destination.

It will also feature Salon Privé, a cocktail bar with a first-floor terrace overlooking Greek Street.

Additionally, about £1m of public realm and landscaping works have been undertaken in the Bond Court area, working closely with Leeds City Council.

Mr McCulloch said the Dakota Deluxe will play a positive role in the city centre.

Roderick Evans, managing director of Evans Property Group, added: “Having worked with Dakota for over a decade now, we have formed a strong relationship and we are incredibly excited to be launching this destination hotel in our home city.”

The Bond Court redevelopment also includes upgrading two office buildings, Minerva and Capitol.

