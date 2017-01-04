New mayonnaise range for food firm

The vegetable and salad producer, Troy Foods, has invested £200,000 to help launch its own range of mayonnaise for the food service and retail sectors.

The business established its own mayonnaise plant 10 years ago to produce dressings for its products.

Following further investment in the line to increase capacity, Troy Foods is now able to offer its own branded mayonnaise to the cash and carry, foodservice and delivered wholesale sectors.

James Kempley, general manager at Troy Foods, said: “There was growing demand from customers for us to offer our mayonnaise as a product in its own right.”

The Leeds-based third generation family business has three premises and employs 600 staff.