Lovell sees order book soar after landing new deals

Housing developer Lovell has reported an order book in excess of £61m after landing a raft of new development contracts across the region.

The Leeds-based partnership firm hailed a successful first quarter of 2017 thanks to deals with housing association partners and land-led developments - creating both open market and affordable homes - in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The company has just started work on a recently purchased site in Chapel-en- le-Frith, building a £12 million development of 47 homes on the edge of the Peak District.

Construction is also set to start on two developments in Greetham, north Rutland, and Branston, Lincolnshire, which will deliver a further 108 homes while work is just beginning on the next phase of a major housing regeneration programme at Ings, Hull.

In Leeds, Lovell is currently building 33 homes for Leeds Federated Housing Association in Belle Isle.

In total, the region expects to complete over 200 homes – including open market sale properties and homes offered for affordable rent - in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Humberside during 2017.

“I’m delighted that the region has made such a strong start to the year,” said regional managing director Robert Adams.

“As a leading UK partnership housing developer, we have unrivalled expertise in working with our housing association and local authority partners to identify and deliver development opportunities which will provide the new homes the country needs so urgently. Our successful track record, financial strength and technical capability are increasingly reflected in our growing presence across Yorkshire.”