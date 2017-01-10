Leeds is top Yorkshire city for bagging a bargain

Leeds is the thriftiest place in Yorkshire for bagging a bargain according to a survey.

The shopping website, NetVoucherCodes, did research into shoppers who regularly go online to use voucher codes and discount sites to save money when spending money.

Leeds was ranked 12th in the list of cities where over 13 per cent of people are hoping to beat the high street prices.

It came ahead of Sheffield in 17th place where 11 per cent of shoppers are on the look out for the best deals.

They were the only two Yorkshire cities making the final top 20.

Top of the list was Cardiff and London came in at fifth place.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “We wanted to look into which cities had the highest percentages of thrifty shoppers, and to see if any patterns emerged.

“We were really surprised by what the results threw up, we didn’t expect London to finish so high on the list but it just goes to show that even in the bigger cities people are always looking for ways to cut down on their spending.”