Leeds Housing Association celebrates 30th anniversary

Unity Homes and Enterprise in Leeds is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The housing association was established in 1987 with the objective of addressing the needs of black and minority ethnic communities in the city.

The company owns more than 1,200 properties for tenants from all communities and all ethnic backgrounds.

In 2000 the association formed a subsidiary company, Unity Enterprise, to support local entrepreneurial activity. Unity Business Centre – the largest of Unity’s three business centres, which also include Chapeltown Enterprise Centre and Leeds Media Centre – has become a hub of entrepreneurial activity with more than 80 different enterprises now resident including training organisations, recruitment consultants, fashion designers, printers and a café.

Unity Employment Services (UES) was set-up in 2011 to support Unity tenants and their surrounding communities in accessing employment and training opportunities.

Last year 77 people were helped to find work, 120 received accredited skills training and 15 others entered work placements. More than 600 people have been given direct assistance to improve their lives since UES was established,

Shruti Bhargava has been chair of Unity Homes and Enterprise since 2015 and she said: “I am privileged to lead a talented and diverse board who, like me, have a deep appreciation for the hard-working and dedicated staff at Unity who collectively deliver such remarkable results.”