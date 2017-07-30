Leeds-based technology firm on track to double sales this year

A YORKSHIRE-based telephony, internet and mobile firm is on track to double its revenue this year after securing a number of major contracts.

The Technology Group has enjoyed consecutive years of growth, since its formation in 2011. The group supplies products and services to a growing number of businesses in the healthcare, legal services, recruitment, manufacturing and technology sectors. The Leeds-based company has secured a range of contracts combining business telephony, internet and mobile communications for UK clients including The NHS Leadership Academy, Oxford and Reading Colleges, Rugby School, and Leeds-based creative agency, Intermarketing.

The Technology Group was established by directors Jonathan, Richard and David Marsden to provide independent business telephony, internet and mobile communications services. The group is on track to double its revenue to £3.5m this year, after reporting a turnover of £1.8m for 2016, which was an increase from £995,000 recorded the previous year.

Sales director Jonathan Marsden said: “It’s been a really exciting last five years for us. To come into the telecoms market as a new company, and grow so rapidly, is a testament to the team we have built and the key service and cost benefits we can provide over that of our competitors.

“The launch of our own private hosted VoIP platform was a key turning point three years ago, as we can provide features, and pricing which no other UK provider can match.”

Mr Marsden said The Technology Group had more control to deliver “the best experience possible to our clients” because it is a smaller player.