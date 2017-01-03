Law firm DWF continues global expansion with French merger

Law firm DWF has continued its international expansion with a merger which boosts its operations in France.

DWF, which has an office in Leeds, has merged with Heenan Paris. Four partners from Heenan Paris, which has an office in Paris, have joined DWF as part of the merger.

DWF managing partner and CEO Andrew Leaitherland said: “We are committed to growing our business internationally to best service our clients’ needs.

“France is a key market for us, both in terms of its size and importance within Europe and because our clients are instructing us on an increasing amount of work with a significant French legal component. France plays a key role too as a gateway to Africa, which is of strategic importance to our clients in the Middle East and Germany.”

Heenan Paris has a strategic alliance with South African firm Thomson Wilks.