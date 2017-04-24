Kirkstall Forge reaches significant milestone with 15 tonne delivery

The contruction of the flagship commercial building at Leeds’s massive Kirkstall Forge site has reached a significant milestone with the installation of a 15 tonne plant room to the development.

CEG and Wates Construction this week hoisted the massive room onto the seventh storey of the development’s 110,000 sq ft office building.

The lift was overseen by Wates Building Services, the contractor’s in-house mechanical and electrical services provider, and was facilitated by a team of construction professionals, as well as a specialist lift and shift unit.

The contractor also commissioned the use of a 350 tonne crane to complete the lift of the plant room, which will house the building’s mechanical and electrical services.

Nick Lee, head of commercial development at CEG said: “We are pleased with the continuing progress of the commercial office building and the plant room lift is a great milestone in our journey to completion.”

Paul Dodsworth, Business Unit Director of Wates Construction Yorkshire and North East, said: “Administering a plant room lift requires a deep-rooted knowledge of the technicalities involved and our project team’s expertise in overseeing large-scale operations has enabled us to seamlessly complete the installation to meet the client’s specifications.”

Wates commenced building work at the first phase of CEG’s £400m regeneration scheme in March 2016.

It is scheduled to complete the building in Autumn 2017.