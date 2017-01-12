John Lewis warns of lower staff bonus in ‘challenging market’

The John Lewis Partnership has warned that it expects its renowned staff bonus to be “significantly lower” than last year in the face of a challenging market outlook.

The company, which includes supermarket Waitrose, said that despite posting strong Christmas trading figures and pencilling in a rise in profits for the full year, a difficult year ahead and the “importance of investment for the future” mean that the bonus will probably be cut.

It said in a trading statement: “We have decided to comment on bonus implications at this stage because the partnership’s strong Christmas trading, and the likelihood of higher reported profits, risk overshadowing the importance the board is placing on the challenging market outlook, our determination to maintain a strong balance sheet and our commitment to accelerating our strategy.

“The precise level of the bonus will be decided as usual in March, but, in view of these factors, it is likely to be significantly lower than last year.”

John Lewis department stores reported a 2.7 per cent rise in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period, while Waitrose saw a 2.8 per cent increase in the six weeks to December 31.

Gross sales at John Lewis rose 4.9 per cent to £998.1 million while Waitrose was up 4.8 per cent to £914.9 million.

John Lewis opened a store in the new Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds in October last year.