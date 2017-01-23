John Joyce re-elected as Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner

LAW firm Addleshaw Goddard has confirmed that John Joyce has been automatically re-elected as its managing partner for a four-year term.

The term will take effect from May 1 2017, following an uncontested election. Mr Joyce was first appointed as the firm’s managing partner in May 2014.

Mr Joyce said: “I’m very pleased to continue contributing as managing partner for another term.

“Three years ago we set out a plan to improve business focus, performance and returns.

“Despite the challenging economic and market conditions, we have made substantial progress in developing and improving our business across numerous fronts, most recently through the combination with HBJ - just one aspect of our strategic ambitions and we remain committed to further expansion internationally and in the UK.

“A lot of the measures we have taken in recent years leave the firm not only in an incredibly strong position but also very well positioned with an improved platform, client portfolio and sector focus.

“We have much we still want to achieve, and our continuing progress positions us very well for further strong growth. I am confident that we can do that and I’m optimistic and excited about our future.”

The partners of law firms Addleshaw Goddard and HBJ Gateley confirmed they were to merge in late 2016.

The merger will see HBJ’s business, people and partners transfer to Addleshaw Goddard by June 1 2017. The enlarged Addleshaw Goddard will have offices in each of the UK’s leading financial centres, more than 230 partners, more than 1,100 lawyers and a total combined fee income of £224m, ranking it 15th by UK income alone. Addleshaw Goddard said the merger will deliver stronger client and sector offerings across the whole of Britain.

Last month, Addleshaw Goddard completed the relocation of all its staff to its new state-of-the-art premises in Leeds city centre.

The firm, which has been active in Leeds since 1775, completed its move to 3 Sovereign Square, a landmark new development opposite its old offices on Sovereign Street.