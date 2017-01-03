Jobs being advertised for new Wetherspoon pub

Job vacancies are being advertised for a new pub set to open in Garforth later this year.

Full time and part time bar staff, full time and part time kitchen staff and part time floor staff are being sought for the latest venture from J. D Wetherspoon.

The pub, which is going to be called The Briggate, will be opening in March according to the company’s website.

It has led to divided opinion in the village with some residents expressing concern over the lack of parking and noise.

Meanwhile, others welcomed the plans because of the jobs it would create and that it might regenerate some of the community spirit that was lost when the Garforth Liberal Club was closed.

The site on Main Street had been vacant before it was acquired by the national pub chain.

Dayspring Church had also hoped to take on the venture but lost out after a long application process.

Leeds City Council eventually granted planning permission for the pub development in August.