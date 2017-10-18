Jet2.com take title of most punctual airline

Leeds-based airline Jet2.com has been named the most punctual airline in the UK over the past 12 months.

According to data by travel intelligence company OAG the firm is the only UK airline to be awarded a 5-star rating.

Jet2.com was shown to have an On-Time Performance (OTP) score of 87.5 per cent, which represents the per centage of flights running on time over the past 12 months.

The figures show that Jet2.com outperformed any other UK airline during this period by 3 per cent.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our teams work around the clock to ensure that customers depart on time, as we know that it provides the perfect start to a lovely holiday. Punctuality is one of the very most important things to our customers, alongside our award-winning customer service and friendly flight times.”