Insurer Hiscox is to set up new EU subsidiary

Insurer Hiscox is to set up a new EU subsidiary in Luxembourg as a result of Brexit.

The firm, which employs 1,200 people in the UK, said that all Hiscox retail business in Europe will be written through the new subsidiary, with a new team covering compliance, risk and internal audit to be recruited.

It is understood that the Luxembourg operation will staff 10 people initially, with no jobs transferred from London to the duchy.

Hiscox said that Luxembourg was selected because of its “pro-business position, strong financial services experience and well-respected regulator”, as well as its proximity to the insurer’s major markets.

The process of establishing the new unit will begin immediately, the firm said, with completion expected in advance of March 2019 in order to “ensure a seamless transition for our customers, brokers and business partners”.

It is the latest in a series of announcements from City-based firms which have said they are shifting jobs to the continent as Britain leaves the EU.

Last week JP Morgan said it is planning to move up to 1,000 London jobs to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg in a bid to secure its EU business after Brexit.

HSBC plans to move 1,000 staff to France, AIG is set to shift a string of executives to Luxembourg and Lloyd’s of London has opted for a subsidiary in Brussels.