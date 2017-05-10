Hub hopes to entice firms from London

A new business incubator is hoping to attract up-and-coming tech start-ups into Yorkshire.

The Leeds Digital Hub, a tech office and co-working space run in partnership between Leeds Beckett and The Yorkshire Post, is now fully up and running in the same premises as the YP.

Fran Parkinson, ‎Enterprise and Innovation Hub Manager at Leeds Beckett, said she hoped that the unit would both bring firms into Leeds and help retain talent in the region, adding that the hub has something unique to offer start-ups in terms of the access to exposure and advice.

“I really hope to see lots more businesses base themselves in Yorkshire. If they are thinking of going to London they should really look at the support that is available to them here. It is vital we retain digital talent here in Yorkshire. That way we can see business growth and job creation.

“People that base themselves here have a wonderful opportunity to be set up in a fantastic space in a modern office where they can benefit from the support of exposure in The Yorkshire Post and the expertise from personnel at the university.

“The PR coverage can really help improve your exposure and with Leeds Beckett there is the opportunity to be involved with support, mentoring and graduate internships.

“Plus you are working in a creative environment with other like-minded individuals. This has led to collaborations already as people pool ideas and suggestions.”

Delivered in partnership with The Yorkshire Post, the Leeds Digital Hub is part of a network of Leeds Beckett University Business Centres which have been operating for more than 15 years.

More than 200 businesses across the region are currently located in the university’s private, shared and co-working spaces, which to date have supported over 800 businesses to accelerate their growth.

Success stories from the Leeds Digital Hub include Top Screen Media who recently agreed a deal to shape the social media strategy for the new World Trade Centre in New York.

Office space is available from £220 per calendar month, plus VAT.

Contact F.Parkinson@leedsbeckett.ac.uk for further information.