Former Royal Navy staffer appointed to giant city casino

Victoria Gate Casino has made its second major appointment, naming Leanne McKenna as Head of Marketing and Customer Experience.

Miss McKenna, who has previously worked as an Electronic Warfare Specialist in the Royal Navy, is among the first of more than 200 staff to be employed at the casino, which will be the third-largest casino in the UK when it opens in Leeds next year.

Before joining Global Gaming Ventures – the operator of Victoria Gate Casino – Miss McKenna was in the Royal Navy for six years, working on board ships and managing the sonar and radar equipment.

She then went on to join Leeds Building Society where she worked her way up from cashier to Assistant Branch Manager before moving to Santander as a Mortgage Advisor.

Miss McKenna then took on the role of Senior Product Manager at Asda before becoming Strategic Brand Manager.

Miss McKenna, who is originally from Leeds, said: “My main role in the Royal Navy was to spot enemy ships and manage the radar and sonar equipment.

“It was an unforgettable experience and I learned so many skills that will be really valuable in my new role.

“The Royal Navy gave me discipline and structure whilst my finance background means I work well in a target-driven, fast-paced environment.”

When it opens Victoria Gate casino will be the largest casino in the north of England and Scotland and employ 180 local people.