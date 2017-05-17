Former Morrisons CEO leads hunt for new boss at Byron Hamburgers

FORMER Morrisons chief executive Dalton Philips is leading the search for a new chief executive at premium hamburger restaurant operator Byron Hamburgers.

Byron’s chairman Mr Philips, who was Bradford-based Morrisons’ CEO from 2010 to 2015, is taking on the role of acting executive chairman at Byron until a new CEO is in place.

Earlier this month, Byron revealed that its CEO Andy Manders had decided to step down for personal reasons.

Byron said that Mr Manders, who was appointed in late 2016, will remain with the business for a few weeks to hand over responsibilities to Mr Philips.

Hutton Collins Partners invested in Byron in 2013, in a transaction worth £100m.

It was also revealed that Simon Cope has been appointed as managing director of Byron. He joins from Wagamama, another Hutton Collins Partner portfolio company.

Joining Byron in July, Mr Cope will sit on the executive board and lead the next stage of the brand’s evolution, focusing on marketing, food development and property.

He will report to Mr Philips, until the search for a new chief executive is completed.

Mr Philips, acting executive chairman, said: “I’m thrilled that Simon’s joining the team. Coming from within the Hutton Collins family, he brings with him a wealth of experience and great ideas, with a first class track record of delivery.

“He knows this sector inside out, and we’re delighted he’s joining the team. I’m really looking forward to working with him as we continue to grow the business.”