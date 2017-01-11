Food and drink retailer Booths reels in record sales of £10m in Christmas week

THE family-owned food and drink retailer Booths saw its sales break the £10m barrier in Christmas week, which is the highest weekly sales figure in the company’s 169 year history.

During the festive three-week trading period, total sales were up 1.8 per cent and LFL (like-for-like) sales rose by 2.6 per cent.

The like for like sales figures include the company’s Keswick store in the Lake District, which was partially closed last year in the run-up to Christmas due to flood damage caused by Storm Desmond.

Chris Dee, the company’s chief executive, said, “Customers have always sought out the finest quality food and drink at Christmas and this year is no exception. Booths’ reputation for finding specialist products made by local and artisan suppliers means we come into our own in the festive period.”

During the festive trading period, champagne sales rose by 28 per cent, port sales increased by 12 per cent and sales of salmon rocketed by 126 per cent.

Mr Dee said, “We have been delivering Christmas to our customers for over a century – whether by grocer’s bicycle in 1847 or by courier today. Our customers have always valued the extra special service Booths provides at this time of year.

“It is heart-warming to see customers up and down the country discovering that they too can experience a great Northern Christmas wherever they live.”

Sales of products selected by Booths performed particularly well over the Christmas trading season, the company said in a trading statement.

Sales of Goosnargh poultry, which is exclusive to Booths, from family farmers Johnson & Swarbrick, grew by 79 per cent.

Mr Dee said, “The meals we share with our families and friends at Christmas are important and our colleagues take great pride in sourcing and selling the very best food and drink from people who care about how it’s made, grown and reared.

“People trust Booths to deliver great service and exceptional food. They expect the best from Booths, and we delivered just that.”

Booths has 28 stores in Lancashire, Yorkshire and Cumbria, including outlets in Settle, Ilkley and Ripon.