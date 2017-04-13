Firms offering hangover days and free ice cream in bid to attract workers

Firms are offering workers unusual perks ranging from free ice cream and meditation classes, to hangover days and time off to look after a new puppy.

A study of benefits being used to attract, and retain, staff, also found that employers are prepared to pay for lunches, give cash bonuses, and even finance foreign trips.

Jobs site Adzuna said one company was suggesting workers feed ducks in a local pond during their lunch break.

Wine Time Fridays will go down well with workers who fancy a free glass or two at the end of the week, while some employers were found to be offering a Hangover Day as a way of attracting young workers.

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "Smart employers are proving that you don't have to spend big on luxurious office perks or team bonding trips to lure top talent.

"There are more cost-effective benefits out there that reflect companies' cultures and employees really value."