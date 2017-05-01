Deloitte director lands top digital job at Sky’s tech hub

Sky has appointed former Deloitte director Renee Hunt as its new director of digital platforms at the company’s Yorkshire technology hub.

Ms Hunt will be responsible for all Sky Sports, Sky News and enterprise apps and websites, and will play a key leadership role within the technology hub in Leeds.

She ran her own firm for eight years and most recently was working with Deloitte’s UK Innovation Lab as a programme director. Prior to this, she worked with Sky across a variety of technology roles, latterly as part of the team responsible for the development of its Sky Q platform as technology programme director.

The technology hub has been involved in the development of Sky’s new mobile offering as well as app development, digital customer service and e-commerce trading. Sky’s focus on the city is part of a broader commitment to invest in a skilled workforce outside of London. It has invested £13m in the hub to-date and currently employs 650 specialists.

Ms Hunt said: “I’m hugely excited about my new role at Sky, particularly the chance to lead the world-class talent that we have available in Leeds.”

She added: “The hub has played an integral role in Sky’s recent development in Europe’s leading entertainment business and I would like to grow it further.”

Meanwhile, Sky sponsored last week’s Leeds International Festival, an ambitious event which showcased the city’s prominence in music, moving images and technology.