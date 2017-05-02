Data firm enquiryMax set to take on more staff as it moves its headquarters

An automotive data firm has plans to create 10 news jobs in the next year as it doubles the size of its head office.

Leeds-based enquiryMax said it was making the investment and expansion plans as part of its aim to become the market leader in dealer sales data.

The company works with automotive manufacturers and retailers across the UK to help optimise the sales process.

It is set to move to a new home in Princes Exchange, next to Leeds railway station at the heart of the city’s business district.

It has grown a team of developers, data analysts and customer support executives in Leeds and the company now supports over 600 retailers in the UK, including work with every Jaguar and Land Rover site as well as leading groups such as Stoneacre and Marshalls.

Commenting on the growth David Boyce, managing director of enquiryMAX said: “Motorists are becoming increasingly more sophisticated in the way they buy a vehicle.

“And retailers spend a huge amount of money to bring them onto the forecourt.

“Our system helps dealers optimise their marketing and make the most of every lead.

“In an industry with tight margins, it’s vital the whole process is as efficient as possible.”

The company is now recruiting for a wide range of roles from developers to customer support executives.

enquiryMax was founded in 2013 and has grown quickly by investment in innovation. Its system allows retailers to examine the sales pipeline in real-time and understand which sites, sales people and product are performing well, along with a host of other factors.