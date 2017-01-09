Danny’s not frozen out by decision

A Leeds club promoter turned entrepreneur felt the fire of the dragons when he pitched his venture to business experts on the BBC 2 show.

Danny Savage didn’t get the £80,000 of investment he was bidding for but says he will carry on building his business - Igloo Disco - regardless.

Danny met the Dragons in June and had to work through the night to set up the marquee but the show was only aired on Sunday night.

However, there has certainly not been a cold snap for the business which provides marquees in the shape of an igloo to a wide variety of events.

Mr Savage said: “It was nerve-wracking but I was happy to have stood my ground. It was a good thing I didn’t get the money as I might have taken my finger off the pulse and I want to do it myself and prove them wrong.”