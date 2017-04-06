Dakota Deluxe: Take a look inside the new luxury hotel in Leeds

A new city centre hotel has announced it will open its doors next month.

Dakota Deluxe Leeds is described as the jewel in the crown of Evans Property Group’s £25m investment into rejuvenating the Bond Court area of Leeds city centre. It is due to open on May 1.

The boutique 84-bedroom hotel, which is situated between Russell Street and Greek Street, is the fourth for the independently-owned Dakota Group, led by Ken McCulloch, who founded Malmaison Hotels.

There are two hotels in and near Glasgow and another in Edinburgh.

Mr McCulloch said: “It is great being back in Leeds and it’s time that Leeds had a luxury hotel because the city deserves it”.

The hotel boss gave his creative team, headed by international award-winning interior designer Amanda Rosa, the remit of designing a hotel which oozes luxurious elegance.

He added. “The majority of time spent working away from home is always grudged and so we wanted to create a very special experience.”

The hotel includes the Bar & Grill restaurant and Salon Privé, a cocktail bar with a first-floor terrace.