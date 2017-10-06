Cyber security  firm bought

A Leeds firm whose web-filtering technology helps protect children from online pornography, radicalisation and cyber-bullying has been snapped up by a London-based private equity firm.

Smoothwall Ltd, which was founded in 2001, pioneered real-time, content-aware analysis that filters web traffic to protect minors from inappropriate, illegal, or harmful websites.

The company, which is based at Leeds Valley business park, also works with local government, healthcare and businesses to protect their networks against cyber-security threats and operates in the UK and US.

Its new owner, Tenzing, has backed the existing senior management team and introduced a new chairperson, Lisa Stone, together with non-executive director Richard Hurd-Wood.

The Tenzing team and its Entrepreneurs Panel will support the company with prod- uct development and further internationalisation of the business.

Co-founder and joint managing partner Christian Hamilton said: “Everyone at Tenzing is delighted to be able to team up with Lisa, Michael and their colleagues at Smoothwall, to invest in and accelerate the growth of this market-leading technology that has significant benefits to future generations and our wider society.

“We look forward to helping them materially invest in their sales team, develop new products and grow their business internationally, whilst enjoying the journey with the whole team at Smoothwall.”