Could Harrogate get its first Trampoline Arena?

Harrogate's first ever trampoline arena could bounce into town by 2018, if plans are given the green light.

Jump In Trampoline Arena has sets its sights on Harrogate, with the hope of creating a brand new venue at Hornbeam Park, and bringing 60 new jobs to the area.

Jump In has set its sights on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate for a brand new Trampoline Arena. Picture: Jump In

The park would launch next year with all of the most popular facilities from existing sites, including interconnected trampolines and wall trampolines, a foam pit, an air bag, a dedicated toddler jump space and a Gladiators-style battle beam.

Vernon West, Chairman of Jump In, said: "We're thrilled to have taken the first steps in becoming Harrogate's first trampoline park.

"We have selected an entirely accessible location and will be working hard to create an attraction for the whole community to enjoy"

But the team from Jump In are keen to hear what else their customers would like to see at the new Harrogate venue.

Options include a rope swing, basketball nets, a tightrope, a soft play area for little ones, and many more.

Jump In will soon be hosting a poll on their new Harrogate-dedicted Facebook page for local people to have their say. Click here to get involved!