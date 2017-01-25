Chips up for casino’s launch day

Punters will be playing their chips and soaking up the slots tomorrow as the new £30m city centre casino opens its doors to the public.

The Victoria Gate casino will be the third biggest in the UK and will be open 24/7 - closing its doors only on Christmas Day.

It is the size of 18 tennis courts, holds 1,400 customers, has 140 slot machines, 82 television screens, 75 electronic game terminals, 24 game tables and three bars, one of which serves no fewer than 29 cocktails.

Venue director, Patrick Noakes said: “We can’t wait to get it open, get the customers in here, show it off and deliver the services that go along side of it.”