Big corporate names support city’s bid to become European Capital of Culture

THREE high profile Leeds companies have provided a combined £100,000 funding boost for the city’s bid to become the European Capital of Culture 2023.

Smart telecommunications business aql, international legal practice Squire Patton Boggs and the professional services consultancy Turner & Townsend are all supporting Leeds’s bid for the capital of culture crown.

Sharon Watson, the chairman of the Leeds 2023 independent steering group, said: “The support from the business community in the city demonstrates our strong commitment to winning this for Leeds and the wider region.

“Over the last 12 months we have worked hard to bring the city together and are delighted that aql, Squire Patton Boggs and Turner & Townsend are joining the efforts to make Leeds the winning city in this race.”

Dr Adam Beaumont, aql’s CEO, said: “As a global operator based in Leeds, we need to be able to attract the right talent to allow us to build and maintain world-class communication services. The Leeds 2023 bid is an aspiration to celebrate and broaden the cultural offering in the region. We’re proud to support this drive to send a message that the quality of life and the cultural offer in Leeds and Yorkshire is second to none.”

When Liverpool was the UK’s last capital of culture, in 2008, it attracted 9.7 million visitors to the city.

John Alderton, the managing partner of Squire Patton Boggs in Leeds, added: “As a law firm with a long history in the city, and with offices across the world, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to showcase the eclectic cultural offering that the city has to offer on an international stage. We are looking forward to being part of an initiative that will generate tourism and economic growth whilst ensuring further regeneration and development for the city.”