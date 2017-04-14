Business chiefs in Wakefield summit to talk immigration

Former Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will chair an evidence taking session with distribution industry chiefs as part of an inquiry into immigration, in Wakefield next week.

The Home Affairs Committee will meet in public at Unity Works on Tuesday at 2pm when senior figures from retailer Next Plc, international logistics firm Europa Worldwide Logistics and recruitment agency Manpower will give evidence.

Committee chairman, Ms Cooper, said: “The Government plans to change immigration rules as part of the Brexit negotiations but so far there has been little public debate on what should happen and how any changes would reflect the different views and circumstances in different parts of the country or different sectors of the economy.

“That is why the cross-party Select Committee is travelling the country to encourage a wider public debate and hear different views on what the best approach should be.”

The Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Normanton, added: “In Wakefield, we’ll be questioning a major retailer, an international logistics company and a recruitment agency on the way they recruit and the impact of different immigration rules.

“We also want to hear from the public about their views on immigration – whether they want to see change and what that change might look like in the coming years. We are encouraging everyone to have their say by visiting one of our public meetings or taking part in our online survey.

“And we will put all of this evidence directly back to government and urge them to listen to different views before they reach a final Brexit deal.”