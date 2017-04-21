Business as usual for Leeds nightclub after roof fire

A city centre nightclub will be open as usual for Friday night revellers after a fire broke out last night.

Staff at the Pryzm nightclub on Woodhouse Lane have been working throughout the day to repair damage after a fire broke out in its rooftop smoking area at around 9.45pm.

A picture taken at the scene of last night's fire.

A spokesperson said: "PRYZM Leeds will be opening as usual tonight. The Aspen room will be closed, but the rest of the club will be open."

The fire had started a bin and spread to the roof. Fire crews used two hose reels and breathing apparatus while putting out the flames. A sprinkler system contained the fire but there has been some water damage to the back room areas of the venue.