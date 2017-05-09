Bus destroyed in blaze in West Yorkshire

A BUS was destroyed in a blaze in the Horbury area of Wakefield today.

Fire crews were called just after 6.30pm tonight (Tues May 9) to deal with the bus, which was on fire on Quarry Hill at its junction with Highfield Road in Horbury.

The single decker orange Yorkshire Tiger bus was destroyed in the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said crews from stations in Ossett and Dewsbury were alerted following a 999 call.

