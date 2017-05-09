Search

Bus destroyed in blaze in West Yorkshire

Quarry Hill, Horbury. Photo: Google.

Quarry Hill, Horbury. Photo: Google.

0
Have your say

A BUS was destroyed  in a blaze in the Horbury area of Wakefield today.

Fire crews were called just after 6.30pm tonight (Tues May 9) to deal with the bus, which was on fire on Quarry Hill at its junction with Highfield Road in Horbury.

The single decker orange Yorkshire Tiger bus was destroyed in the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said crews from stations in Ossett and Dewsbury were alerted following a 999 call.

The spokesman said nobody was injured in the incident.

I'M LISTENING: Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a Q&A with staff at Express Bi-folding Doors, a family-owned business in Morley, Leeds earlier today (May 9). Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Election 2017 in Leeds: May and Corbyn bring battle direct to Morley