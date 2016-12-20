Burglars stole 'one of a kind' racing helmet worth £6k from Leeds business

A distinctive motor racing helmet worth £6,000 was stolen during a burglary at a Leeds business.

Police today issued an image of the stolen helmet as they appealed for information about the break-in at United Autosport in Garforth on Tuesday, November 29.

Two suspects arrived in a white van, similar to an old shape Peugeot Expert panel van, shortly after 4pm.

They stole a number of items including a toolbox, two bicycles, a television and the John Falb helmet, which is a one-of-a-kind team racing helmet.

PC Emma Leatherland, of Leeds North East Neighbourhood Patrol Team, said: "The stolen helmet is a very distinctive item and we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered such a helmet for sale or seen it being worn."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1279 Leatherland at Stainbeck Police Station via 101, quoting crime number 13160714073, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.