Burglar caught on CCTV stealing children’s birthday money

Police are hunting this man who stole children’s birthday money during a daylight burglary.

The thief was spotted on CCTV leaving the side door of a property in Upton carrying his loot, which included the money among other items.

It happened at around 9am on April 24.

A police spokemsan said: “The suspect is believed to be local and has distinctive ginger hair and glasses. Any information relating to his identification would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

