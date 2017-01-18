Burberry’s stylish scheme

LUXURY BRAND Burberry reported an “exceptional” performance in the UK over Christmas and reiterated its commitment to opening a £50m manufacturing and weaving facility in Leeds’ South Bank.

UK sales leapt 40 per cent in the three months to December 31, partly due to the weak pound which has attracted overseas shoppers on the hunt for a bargain.

When asked about the timing of the new Leeds site following previous delays, Charlotte Cowley, Burberry’s director of investor relations, said: “We are still fully committed to Yorkshire.

“We are making sure we get everything right.”

She refused to be drawn on whether the site will open in 2019, as initially planned, or later.

The firm announced last year that it was to create a new facility in Leeds to produce its stylish trench coats, relocating its existing staff in Castleford and Keighley in the process.

Burberry has said the site will employ more than 1,000 people when it is completed.

Ms Cowley said UK stores have seen growth from both travelling luxury customers from all regions and from domestic customers in Britain.

She estimated that the split between tourists and UK buyers is 50/50 and said that the Christmas trading quarter is always strong for domestic buyers.

Burberry said that a well-received advertising campaign had helped drive strong demand from UK customers.

It said that its UK performance contributed to a three per cent rise in overall comparable sales across the group in the three months to December 31, with an improvement in Hong Kong and France.