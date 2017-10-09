Burberry finally arrives in Leeds and brings with it 400 jobs

Luxury fashion brand ​Burberry ​opened its new office in Leeds today and re-iterated its commitment to Yorkshire with the news that the site at ​​6 Queen Street in the city centre​ will house over 400 staff​, 100 more than was originally planned.

The firm said Burberry ​Business Services (BBS) will bring together staff from Burberry’s finance, HR, procurement, customer service and IT teams to simplify processes and teamwork across functions. ​It has taken ​over four​ floors in the building.

Burberry ​aims​ to have over 400 roles in the Leeds office by the end of 2018. ​A small number of these roles have moved from Horseferry House in London, whilst some will be completely new.

Burberry is ​now ​proposing to move a number of roles in ​its​ IT team​s​ to Leeds​ and this is still under consultation. The teams have been notified and ​Burberry envisage​s​ these roles ​will​ move ​ to Leeds​ ​in summer 2018​, subject to consultation.

Earlier this year Burberry let an option lapse on the Grade I listed Temple Works building in Leeds' South Bank​. The firm said it still owns land in Leeds and reiterated that it is committed to Yorkshire.​

​The luxury fashion brand said it is considering whether to develop the 10 acres of land it owns next to the building or whether to maintain the sites it currently owns ​​at ​Castleford and Cross Hills in Yorkshire. Another option would be to build a new green field site.​

​Julie Brown, CFO and COO at Burberry​, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of Burberry Business Services today in Leeds, deepening our ties with Yorkshire and reinforcing our commitment to the UK.

​"​Our choice of Leeds underlines our belief in the strong talent available in the North of England and we see it as an attractive destination for our business.”

Burberry ​said that one of the considerations during the office location decision process was ​Yorkshire's ​connection with universities and colleges. ​It said it need​s​ a highly skilled workforce which ​it​ feel​s that​ Leeds offers, with opportunities for graduate roles and apprenticeships.

​It added that the historical connection with Burberry and ​its​ trench coat manufacturing in Yorkshire marries well with Leeds as a developing centre and a cultural hub.

It is now looking for talent in the region and see​s​ the local universities and colleges as a very important talent pools in the future.

​Burberry said that the decision to create a centre of excellence ​in Leeds ​will make ​it​ more productive and efficient by simplifying processes and fostering teamwork across functions.

​It said c​onnectivity between ​its​ London and Leeds bases will be of the utmost importance and ​its​ head office will remain in London. ​The firm already operate​s​ in a global environment and ​the firm said all teams will continue to work effectively in this proposed model.

​Burberry said that as it already has two manufacturing​ ​sites in Yorkshire ​(​​at ​Castleford and Cross Hills​) and a warehouse in Blyth, Northumberland​, it makes sense for Burberry to have an office hub in the North of England.

