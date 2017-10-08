Building work prevents Leeds Rhinos hosting traditional homecoming parade

2017 Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos today announced they are unable to host the traditional homecoming event at Headingley Carnegie.

The club made history last night recording their eighth Grand Final after beating Castleford Tigers 24-6.

A statement on the club website says: “We are all immensely proud of Brian and the team and especially our skipper Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow, who leave the club this season.

“Unfortunately because of the biggest construction project since the ground was opened in 1890, we are unable to host the tradition homecoming event at Headingley Carnegie due to a lack of capacity in the Carnegie Stand, the only accessible stand we currently have, a lack of parking availability and safety priorities around what is now effectively a building site.

“Since we qualified for the Betfred Super League Grand Final, we have been working with Leeds City Council to try and arrange an event that the whole city can be part of to celebrate what we hoped would be another Championship win. Unfortunately at this present time, it has not been possible to arrange an event that could be done safely and securely at less than a weeks notice.”

The statement goes on to say: “However, we will be hosting a number events across the city throughout the off season to take the trophy out to city of Leeds and the team will be guests of honour at the Christmas Lights switch on, which is attended by nearly 20,000 people.

“We hope fans can appreciate the unprecedented circumstances we have at the moment. In the meantime, we would like to congratulate Brian, the back room staff and the players and hope they enjoy their well deserved Champion-style celebration.”