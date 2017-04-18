Brownlee brothers rescue stranded lambs

Is this the most quintessentially Yorkshire moment ever?

Two of the county's sporting heroes stepped in to rescue some lambs which had escaped from a field in the Dales.

Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee were cycling one of their favourite routes last week on a pre-Easter training ride.

And the Leeds-based stars didn't hesitate to help out when they spotted the spring lambs in trouble.

Seeing the creatures had escaped onto the road, the brothers picked them up and returned them to safety.

Such a competent display of animal husbandry will no doubt have impressed their youngest brother Ed, who is currently studying to become a vet.