Brother of Leeds United striker dies after 'targeted' shooting outside city barber shop

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the murder of a teenager in Harehills yesterday afternoon.

The 19-year-old has been named locally as Raheem Wilks, the older brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks.

West Yorkshire Police said he was shot at around 1.20pm on Thursday at the Too Sharp barber’s shop in Gathorne Road.

He was found seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died later that evening.

A cordon remains in place around the area and forensic experts are at the scene as enquiries continue.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

SHOOTING VICTIM: Raheem Wilks (Photo: SWNS)

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following this man’s death and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Although our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We have been carrying out arrest enquiries with support from specialist firearms officers and that has led to the arrest of one man who is currently in custody on suspicion of murder."

He added that a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today (Friday).

He added that there was “understandable concern in the community” as a result of the death and officers from the local neighbourhood team are maintaining an increased presence to reassure residents.

Flowers at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mallik Wilks, 18, signed professional terms with Leeds United last year and has been seen an exciting prospect.

He has been included in manager Garry Monk's first team squads but is yet to get a first team debut.

Monk said on Friday that Wilks would be included in United's squad for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Sutton.

He said: "He wants that."

Leeds United's Mallik Wilks