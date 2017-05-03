Bronze animal heads installed at Wakefield’s Yorkshire Sculpture Park

These dramatic sculptures were unveiled at Wakefield’s Yorkshire Sculpture Park as part of a striking new exhibition.

The set of 12 three-metre-high bronze animal heads, which each weigh some 363kg, were created by by internationally acclaimed artist Ai Weiwei.

Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads (2010) has been on a worldwide tour since May 2011.

It has been showcased throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

It will be on display in the Sculpture Park’s Lower Park for one year as part of the West Yorkshire attraction’s 40th anniversary celebrations.