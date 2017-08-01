Search

British Gas hits 3.1 million customers with 12.5 per cent electricity price hike

British Gas has announced it is to hike its electricity tariffs by 12.5% in September in a move affecting 3.1 million customers.

The Big Six energy giant confirmed the price rise, which will take effect on September 15, after a blunder on Monday saw the group mistakenly publish an incomplete statement about increasing electricity tariffs on its website.

Centrica-owned British Gas said the price rise is its first since November 2013 and the group pledged to help protect more than 200,000 vulnerable customers from the increase.

