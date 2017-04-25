Bright foot forward for Leeds kit appeal

From jazz shoes to reinforced toecap wellies, dance students switched footwear to show their support for a new fundraising campaign launched by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Leeds.

Students from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance are backing the RNLI’s ‘Do your bit, fund our kit’ appeal to raise £750,000 during May to pay for uniforms that volunteers wear as they brave the seas to save lives.

Last year, RNLI lifeboat crews – who are ready to work round the clock, 365 days a year – launched 8,851 times, rescuing 8,643 people and saving 431 lives.

Hannah Jackson, RNLI community fundraising manager, said: “Our crews rely on lifesaving kit when they go out in all weathers.”

For more details, see www.rnli.org/mayday