Briggate hosts free music collaboration

The busiest street in the city centre will be turned into one huge stage as two of Leeds’ biggest festivals, shopping and cultural groups join together to put on a weekend of free entertainment.

A collaboration between Trinity Leeds, Live at Leeds, South Asian Arts and the inaugural Leeds International Festival will take place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April, providing a packed programme of musical performances in the heart of the city centre.

The weekend begins with Trinity Leeds offering Live at Leeds music fans the chance to beat the queues on the Saturday and pick up their Live at Leeds wristbands a day early at Trinity Kitchen from 4-8pm on Friday April 28.

This is the only place you can pick up wristbands before the event and means you can jump straight into the music on Saturday.

Live at Leeds and Trinity Kitchen will host the large outdoor stage on the Saturday, which will feature performances from some of the North’s most promising young bands.

The likes of Leeds electronic-pop trio Laminate Pet Animal, Manchester indie-rockers Affairs and Bradford’s Glass Mountain are all appearing on the stage over the weekend.

As part of Leeds International Festival, which starts tomorrow and runs for nine days around the city’s arts and cultural venues, the Briggate stage will be transformed into a World Music Stage on the Sunday (April 29), curated in collaboration with the Leeds based South Asian Arts.

Performing on the World Music Stage will be artists including Rafiki Jazz, Samay, New World Steel Pan Orchestra, Legacy Tabla Ensemble, The Irish Connection & The Lamin & African Roots Band.

Like last year the stage will be free to all on both days and offers an opportunity for everyone in and visiting Leeds to experience a taste of the live music experience that thousands of festival-goers will be enjoying in venues all-across the city that weekend.

Andrew Cooper, Chair of Leeds International Festival and Chief Executive of LeedsBID, which is funding the festival, said: “The Briggate stage is the centrepiece for the music strand of the first Leeds International Festival, bringing a diverse range of live music right into the heart of the city centre.

“Over one weekend, the free for all stage hosts the home-grown award winning Live at Leeds, showcasing established and emerging talent, while also becoming a World Music Stage, celebrating international musical influences in collaboration with local organisations Leeds West Indian Carnival, during its 50th year in existence, and South Asian Arts.”

Keranjeet Kaur Virdee C.E.O and Artistic Director of South Asian Arts said: “We are proud to be supporting Leeds and Yorkshire talent who we feel represent the power of creative, diverse and culturally rich music of today.

“Witness the meeting of flamenco, Arabic and eastern European strings with Indian rhythmical patterns - You won’t believe that some these vibes have come right out of Leeds.”

Elsewhere in the city Live at Leeds will be bringing Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Slaves, White Lies , Wild Beasts, Nothing But Thieves, Let’s Eat Grandma.