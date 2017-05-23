Brendan Cox pays tribute to Manchester victims as world leaders react to news of attack

The husband of the murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox has paid tribute to the victims of last night's suicide attack in Manchester, as he urged the country to come together in the face of "division and hate".

The comments from Brendan Cox come as political leaders across the globe offer their condolences to those caught affected by the incident, and the major parties suspend their campaigns.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Cox whose wife was killed by a far-right extremist last year, condemned the "cowardly hate filled attack" and the "profound" pain that it has caused.

But in a reference to one of Jo's most famous speeches, he stated that the country will not be divided and called on people to respond with "love" and "unity".

"Thinking of every family whose lives have been destroyed today by a cowardly hate filled attack. So much pain and so pointless," he said.

"The pain these attacks inflict is profound and real, and it lasts long after the headlines have moved on.

"But the cause they seek to advance is going to fail. They try to divide us. But we will not divide. We will pull together and live our lives.

"Britain will respond as it always does under attack; with love for the bereaved, unity & resolve. They will not change us. They will not win."

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world, with US President Donald Trump offering his "deepest condolences" to those injured and "the many killed".

Speaking this morning, Mr Trump said the US stands "in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom" as he condemned the "wicked ideology" of the attacker.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of her "sadness and shock" as she stressed that the incident will only "strengthen our determination... to combat those who plan and carry out such despicable acts".

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has offered his prayers "with all the victims of last night's horrendous attack in Manchester and their loved ones".

He also thanked "our brave emergency services and [the] thoughtful, caring, resolute Manchester community".

The newly elected mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham described the attack as "evil", but said the spirit of the city "will prevail and hold us together".

