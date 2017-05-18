Breaking: Three people charged over murder of Sinead Wooding

Police have charged three people in the investigation into the murder of Sinead Wooding.

Akshar Ali, 26, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Yasmin Ahmed, 27, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, Leeds have both been charged with her murder.

Asim Ali, aged 20, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, has been charged with assisting an offender.

The body of Ms Wooding, 26, was discovered by a group of joggers around 9am on Sunday at woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley

They will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.