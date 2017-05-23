BREAKING: Salford University buildings evacuated

Salford University have revealed a number of buildings have been evacuated with a high police presence in the area.

The University said New Adelphi, Lady Hale and Clifford Whitworth library have been evacuated on the Peel Park campus.

Police are in attendance and the University said they would keep students informed when they have more information.

The evacuation comes as Manchester is on a heightened terror alert following last night's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

The attack left 22 people dead and 59 injured. More to follow.