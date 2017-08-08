BREAKING: Missing man wanted over Sheffield murder

A missing man detectives are trying to trace is wanted over a murder in Sheffield.

Aaron Divers, aged 22, was reported missing by South Yorkshire Police yesterday and the force said he is wanted 'in connection with a number of serious offences'.

Aseel Al-Essaie

Today the force has revealed that he is wanted for questioning over the murder of 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie, who was gunned down in broad daylight in Sheffield on Saturday, February 18.

Mr Al-Essaie had just pulled up outside a house in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Two men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - have both been charged with murder.

Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.