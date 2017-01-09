BREAKING: Futurist Theatre will be demolished

Scarborough's Futurist Theatre will be knocked down after councillors voted in favour of flattening the building.

A total of 22 out of 43 councillors voted to demolish the Futurist building, which opened on the South Bay site of the former Arcadia in 1921.

The 2,000 seater venue, which has hosted stars such as The Beatles, The Who and The Kinks, has been vacant since its closure in January 2014 with many claiming the building to be an "eyesore" in South Bay.

Campaign group, Save the Futurist, held a packed public meeting on January 5 at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre. Nearly 300 people attended a meeting in November with a Facebook Live video stream reaching almost 19,000 people demonstrating “the huge weight of public support” for the Futurist.

However, The Futurist will now make way for a new attraction, Flamingo Land Coast, to be built on the site.