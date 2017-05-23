BREAKING: Fatalities confirmed after explosion reported at Manchester Arena

A "number of fatalities" have been confirmed by police following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena tonight.

Witnesses reported hearing "large bangs" following an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena earlier tonight.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that there are a "number of confirmed fatalities" and others injured as a result of the serious incident.

A heavy police and ambulance response to the incident is currently ongoing with people being advised to avoid the area.

Details of a casualty bureau for the incident is set to be shared by police.

More to follow.